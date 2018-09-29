Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WYNWOOD (CBSMiami) — There is a new Chinese restaurant in town but this is no ordinary Chinese restaurant. Palmar is an easy, breezy hip and cool restaurant in Wynwood featuring modern Japanese food with a global twist.

Executive Chef Raymond Li, formerly of Zuma, brings his worldly background into the dishes he creates.

“My dad is Cuban Chinese and my mother is Colombian and I was born and raised in Miami, so it’s a virtual melting pot here,” said Chef Raymond.

Looking around the space with soft colors and a relaxed tropical vibe the restaurant feels very familiar.

“It’s very Miami. It’s a Chinese restaurant but I’m looking at pink leather couches,” said CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“Correct and you’re hearing salsa. We’re a progressive modern Chinese restaurant and I have my Latin influences inside the food,” explained Chef Robert.

Food that has received rave reviews, including a nomination by Bon Appetit Magazine as one of the 10 best new restaurants in the U.S.

“I really wanted to elevate the cuisine and I grew up eating Chinese food. I’m always used to just food on plate and I’m not in this business to put food on a plate. I’m in it for the art of things, the flavors to create an experience for guests,” Chef said.

So let’s get to that food and our Digital Bite.

A classic Chinese side dish called Smashed Cucumbers.

INGREDIENTS

1 large cucumber (European preferably)

(8g) – garlic, minced

(30g) – Fresh citrus juice (lemon- lime juice : Equal parts)

(2g) – Kosher salt

(2g) – Schimimi togarashi (available in oriental markets)

(3g) – Homemade szechuan oil (can replace with store bought sesame Chili oil)

DIRECTIONS