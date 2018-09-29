Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A Hollywood actress said she is using her voice to help bring victims of sexual violence out of the shadows.

“I believe that we will win,” said Alyssa Milano. “We need to mobilize, not be silenced anymore.”

Milano, a mother of two, got the crowd going Saturday, Sept. 29, during this event supporting gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum. Gillum said he believes healthcare is a right, not a privilege.

“It is just so important to me to travel the country and support these candidates who support women’s rights and women’s health care,” Milano said.

The event was organized to push people to the polls but quickly turned into a women’s rights campaign.

“This is even bigger than the #MeToo movement,” said Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Shultz.

In light of the Brett Kavanaugh hearing that was watched around the world, Milano and other female advocates talked about a woman’s right to choose and about speaking up when it comes to sexual assault.

“Women are not going to stand by and be disbelieved,” she said.

Milano was a key figure in starting the #MeToo movement, citing her daughter as her inspiration. Milano also said she was a victim of sexual assault.

“A lot of my fight comes from her and wanting her to have a better time,” Milano said.