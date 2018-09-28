Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Kirk is moving across the eastern Caribbean Sea Friday.

At 8:00 a.m., the center of the storm was located about 225 miles west of St. Lucia.

Kirk is moving toward the west at 12 mph and is expected to continue during the next day or two.

On the forecast track, the center of Kirk or its remnants will move across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea over the next day or two.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts. Kirk is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression later Friday or Saturday, and then degenerate into a trough of low pressure by late Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles to the north and east of the center.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

* St. Lucia

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

These watches and warnings will likely be discontinued later Friday.