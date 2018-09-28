PREMIERE WEEK ON CBS8PM: MacGyver: 9PM: Hawaii Five-O, 10PM: Blue Bloods
  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Gardens, Peeping Tom, South Florida, Voyeurism

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police said Friday they have arrested a man caught on camera peering into windows in Miami Gardens.

Authorities said 29-year-old Phil Graham is facing several charges, including voyeurism and burglary.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

On a couple of occasions, police said Graham was seen peering through the bedroom and bathroom windows of a home in the 1300 block of Northwest 198th Street.

Police said there were children inside at the time of the occurrences.

Hollywood police had said they were interested to know if Graham was the peeping Tom they are looking for.

Miami Gardens Police are asking anyone with further information to contact 305-474-1510 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s