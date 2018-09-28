Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police said Friday they have arrested a man caught on camera peering into windows in Miami Gardens.

Authorities said 29-year-old Phil Graham is facing several charges, including voyeurism and burglary.

29 year old, Phil H. Graham was taken into custody by the @MGPDFL. This has truly been a collaborative effort between the community and the police. 👋🏾👋🏾 Mr. Graham If you have been a victim as well, we are asking you to contact Detective I. Valdes at 305-474-1510. pic.twitter.com/6VQiJ5b7rU — Miami Gardens Police Dept. (@MGPDFL) September 28, 2018

On a couple of occasions, police said Graham was seen peering through the bedroom and bathroom windows of a home in the 1300 block of Northwest 198th Street.

Police said there were children inside at the time of the occurrences.

Hollywood police had said they were interested to know if Graham was the peeping Tom they are looking for.

Miami Gardens Police are asking anyone with further information to contact 305-474-1510 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).