MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a woman had to be taken to a Miami hospital after being attacked by a man wielding a machete.

Police said the victim suffered cuts to her head, arms and elsewhere on her body and had to be airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.

The victim was found on her boat by a neighboring boater at around about 9 p.m. He moved her to his boat before calling 911, police said.

The woman told the neighbor that a man attacked her with a machete.

She remains at Ryder Trauma where she is recovering from her injuries.

Police have not identified her, pending further investigation.

On Friday, a dead man was found on Boot Key at around 10:30 a.m. following a search for the suspect in the machete attack.

Police have not released the man’s identity.

Authorities are currently investigating if the death is related to the attack.

