TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will not get an approval vote from Florida Senator Bill Nelson.

The Democratic incumbent tweeted Friday he will vote no if the nomination comes to the full Senate.

Nelson’s decision comes a day after a Senate committee heard testimony from Kavanaugh where he adamantly denied sexually assaulting Christine Blasey Ford, who insisted she’s “100 percent” certain he did.

Nelson hadn’t taken a position publicly on Kavanaugh previously. He never met with Kavanaugh even though his office said they tried several times to schedule a meeting.

Nelson declared his opposition amid a contentious and tight re-election battle. Republican Gov. Rick Scott is challenging Nelson and has previously come out in support of Kavanaugh.

Scott’s campaign, however, has not responded to questions about Ford’s testimony.

