MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One man is dead following a single-car crash where the vehicle landed upside down after slamming into a tree on the property of a Miami elementary school.

It happened at NW 53rd Avenue and West Flagler Street at Henry M. Flagler Elementary School early Friday morning.

Miami Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the driver dead on the scene.

Expect minor traffic delays on the westbound lanes between 52nd and 53rd avenues on West Flagler Street.