MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s the last Friday of the month, that means hundreds of bicyclists will be taking part in a Critical Mass ride.

Riders should meet at the Government Center, 150 NW First Street in Downtown Miami at 6:30pm. The ride starts at 7:15pm.

The 16-mile ride will wind through East Little Havana, Coral Way, Shenandoah, Grapeland Heights, Brownsville, Model City, Allapattah, Wynwood, Overtown and Downtown Miami.

Those taking part should check their bikes before the ride to make sure they are in working order. If you need free air in your tires, check in with the Magic City Bicycle Collective before the start of the ride.

Critical Mass rides honor those lost to drunk, drugged and distracted driving. It also serves as a reminder to drivers to share the road.

Drivers in those areas should plan ahead for traffic delays and be on the lookout for riders.