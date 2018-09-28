Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents at a Lauderdale Lakes assisted living facility had to be moved to nearby hospitals after their home suffered a partial loss of power on Friday night.

#BSFR is currently operating on the scene of an assisted living facility with partial power loss after FPL power pole fire 3370 NW 47th Terrace @LLakes_WeCare 20 patients transported. No patients in distress-all removed prophylactically to area hospitals and/or other ALF’s. pic.twitter.com/EXJQftdsRa — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) September 29, 2018

Multiple Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue units responded to the nursing home, located in the 3300 block of Northwest 47 Terrace, after authorities said a power pole fire caused the power loss.

BSO said 20 patients had to be relocated.

Many of the residents were moved to the area of the home that still had power and air conditioning, BSO said.