Filed Under:Assisted Living Facility, BSO, FPL, Lauderdale Lakes, Local TV, Partial Power Loss

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents at a Lauderdale Lakes assisted living facility had to be moved to nearby hospitals after their home suffered a partial loss of power on Friday night.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Multiple Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue units responded to the nursing home, located in the 3300 block of Northwest 47 Terrace, after authorities said a power pole fire caused the power loss.

BSO said 20 patients had to be relocated.

Many of the residents were moved to the area of the home that still had power and air conditioning, BSO said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s