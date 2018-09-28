Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In need of some extra cash? The state of Florida may have some for you.

The state has more than two million unclaimed property accounts valued at over $655 million in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Florida consumers can claim their money at any time, at no cost.

“Miami-Dade County holds close to 60 percent of these accounts, and it’s my top priority to do everything possible to return every dollar back to rightful owners,” said Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. “Since I’ve been in office, we broke the previously held record set in the program’s 57-year history for most returns by reuniting more than $405 million to Florida residents and businesses. Florida has remained a national leader with our proactive efforts to return unclaimed property, and we will continue working to raise the bar even higher.”

Tips to Check if You Have Unclaimed Property:

Check the Website. Go to www.fltreasurehunt.gov and enter in your information to see if you have unclaimed property. One out of every five Floridians has unclaimed property or dollars.

Fill Out All Forms. Read carefully, fill out completely and sign your claim form. Each claim form will detail the documentation you are required to provide. The required documentation will include (but may not be limited to) a copy of your current identification reflecting your current mailing address and documentation proving your ownership of the account. Please refer to the claim form for the specific documentation required for your claim.

Drop in the Mail. Mail the completed claim form with the required documentation to the address indicated on the form.

No Cost to You. Checking the official website and filling out the claim form via the state will not cost you any money.

The unclaimed property accounts are mostly from dormant accounts in financial institutions, insurance and utility companies, securities and trust holdings. In addition to money and securities, unclaimed historical items and other miscellaneous articles from abandoned safe deposit boxes.

Unclaimed money is deposited into the state school fund, where it is used for public education.