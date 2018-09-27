PREMIERE WEEK ON CBS8PM: Big Bang Theory, 830PM: Young Sheldon, 9PM: Mom: 930PM: Murphy Brown: 10PM: SWAT
Filed Under:Eye On The Tropics, Hurricane Season, Local TV, National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Kirk, Weather

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Kirk is forecast to move across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea as a tropical storm later today, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center expects gradual weakening over the next couple of days.

At 8 a.m., the center of the storm was located about 60 miles east-northeast of Barbados, moving toward the west-northwest at 16 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…
* Barbados
* St. Lucia
* Dominica
* Martinique
* Guadeloupe

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…
* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s