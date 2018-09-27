Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a death inside a house in Miami-Dade County on Thursday morning.

Responding Miami-Dade police units arrived at a house in the 16100 block of Southwest 141 Avenue, where they found a body.

Police confirmed the discovery of a dead body at the location.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several marked and unmarked police units outside the house, as well as, investigators at the scene.

It is unclear if the death is suspicious or natural.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.