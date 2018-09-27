Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Dozens of people are speaking their minds Thursday in front of the Miami-Dade County Commission either in support of or against a proposed State Road 836 extension, also known as the Kendall Parkway.

The final vote is expected Thursday by the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners.

The new toll road, proposed by MDX, would be an extension of the 836 expressway which would be built east of Krome (SW 177th Avenue) and east of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP), as close to the Urban Development Boundary (UDB) as possible, then curve south, extending to Southwest 136th Street.

MDX wants the extension to alleviate heavy traffic conditions for commuters who live in Kendall and parts of Southwest Miami-Dade.

The idea is to take some of that traffic away from the Turnpike, giving drivers faster options.

Environmental groups oppose the project, saying it endangers efforts by the federal government to protect a buffer between development and the Everglades.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican from West Miami, has also raised similar concerns and posted this tweet on Wednesday.

Will ask fed govt to oppose #KendallExpressway unless it:

1. Demonstrates consistency & avoids conflict with #EvergladesRestoration; &

2. Requires @MDXway to buy land east of Krome & make them available for #Everglades project in exchange for state & fed land no longer needed — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 26, 2018

MDX and county officials say it has been doing environmental studies for four years and must comply with all regulations and are planning other protections as well.

West Kendall residents largely support the project, saying it will provide relief from traffic-clogged streets.

If approved, the Kendall Parkway will be the first new expressway in South Florida that will provide special lanes for express bus service with climate-controlled stations and a 30-foot-wide, 14-mile long nature path for walking, jogging, cycling, horseback riding, and non-motorized passive recreational uses.

Construction would start next year and likely take between 3 and 5 years to complete.