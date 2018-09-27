Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A volunteer at Twins Gymnastics in Coral Springs is facing serious charges Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Coral Springs detectives arrested Leonardo Antonio Suarez Alvarez, 52, on several counts of lewd lascivious molestation on a

minor.

Police said Suarez Alvarez intentionally and inappropriately touched girls ages seven to 10 in a lewd lascivious manner.

The victims attended Twins Gymnasium located in the 1200 block of North University Drive in Coral Springs, according to police.

Investigators said the most recent incident took place on Tuesday and date back as far as two years.

The arrest report also says Suarez-Alvarez is the brother of the gym owners.

One girl said she told him to stop and even told the owner, according to the arrest report, and the owner said she would tell her brother to stop.

Twins Gymnastics is a family-owned gymnastics center.

Suarez Alvarez is facing five counts of molestation and is being held without bond.

Police are asking anyone with more information to contact Detective Hallman at 954-346-1343.