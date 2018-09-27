Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An ethics investigation revealed that the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau vice president steered company money to her boyfriend’s business.

The Broward Office of the Inspector General says Christine Roberts sent over $255,000 in business to her boyfriend Marcus Michaud over a three year period.

The investigation also revealed she gave him a $13,000 loan.

The report has been forwarded to the Florida Commission on Ethics and the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

Roberts has since resigned.