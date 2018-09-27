Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In light of recently confirmed rabies alert in the county, Miami-Dade Animal Services will be hosting a free vaccination event on Friday.

The event will be held at Eureka Park located at 18320 SW 119 Ave. in Miami from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free rabies vaccines will be given to the first 100 pets, on a first come, first served basis, the county announced.

License tags will also be available for purchase.

The county said no appointment is necessary.

All pets receiving the vaccine must be a minimum of 4 months or older and wearing a collar and leash or be in a carrier.

Pet owners must present valid identification that reflects a Miami-Dade County address.