MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An Amber Alert has been issued for two young children.

Authorities are searching for 7-year-old Brian Mejias, who was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jean shorts and 6-year-old Gabriela Mejias, who was last seen wearing a pink dress.

Brian’s hair is short, with a hard part to the left. He is missing teeth on the top right. He has a scar below his hairline on the right side of his forehead.

Gabriela has long, dark hair past her waist. She has noticeable dimples, and all her teeth are crowned except the front four.

The children were last seen in the area of the 900 block of Ohio Avenue North in Live Oak.

They may be traveling in a black Toyota Camry, with a Texas license plate.

The Camry has dark tinted windows and is possibly being driven by a male named Rochie.

This vehicle is possibly travelling in a caravan of three vehicles. One of the other vehicles is a grey, Chevy Tahoe or Suburban with lightly tinted windows and a Texas license plate. The other possible vehicle is a beige Chevy Tahoe or Suburban with no tint; it is possibly being driven by a male named Melecio and occupied by a female named Alexia.

There are possibly 13 subjects in total plus the two children.