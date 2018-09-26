Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating the death of a wheelchair-bound man who was hit by not one, but two vehicles whose drivers then took off.

According to police, the man was struck in the 500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard around 12:20 a.m.

Witnesses are tell CBS4 News that two drivers hit the man in the wheelchair and took off.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. His body in the street, his mangled wheelchair beside him along with a small American flag.

Witnesses say the victim was a well-known panhandler in the area.

““He’s a good guy. His name is Henry Puck. I knew him for a long time and he’s a good guy. He always in this area. This is his area. He frequent this area most of the time panhandling. It’s sad to say what happened to him,” said Titus Zeek who knew the victim.

It’s not clear if the victim was in the street at the time he was hit.

Police say they are looking for a pickup truck and a car but provided no other description of the vehicles.