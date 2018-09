Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Police in South Florida have located a missing juvenile.

Police were searching for 14-year-old Riana Orfilia.

She had last seen on September 3rd in Miami Gardens but police just put out her information Tuesday.

Riana is 5-feet tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have not released any additional information on how she was found or the circumstances to her disappearance.