KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – Failure to stop at a stop sign landed a Miami man in jail in Key West for drug possession.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said late Friday one of their deputies spotted Mervin Jackson, 32, who was on a bike, pass a stop sign without stopping. When the deputy conducted a traffic stop he found that Jackson had two warrants out for his arrest.

Jackson was searched. His backpack was searched. Inside it, deputies found a plastic baggy containing 13.2 grams of cocaine and a second plastic baggy with 29.2 grams of marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jackson arrested and taken to jail.