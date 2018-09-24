PREMIERE WEEK ON CBS8PM: The Big Bang Theory, 830PM: Young Sheldon, 9PM: Magnum P.I., 10PM: Bull
KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – Failure to stop at a stop sign landed a Miami man in jail in Key West for drug possession.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said late Friday one of their deputies spotted Mervin Jackson, 32, who was on a bike, pass a stop sign without stopping. When the deputy conducted a traffic stop he found that Jackson had two warrants out for his arrest.

Jackson was searched. His backpack was searched. Inside it, deputies found a plastic baggy containing 13.2 grams of cocaine and a second plastic baggy with 29.2 grams of marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jackson arrested and taken to jail.

