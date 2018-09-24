Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A Pembroke Pines teen was charged over the weekend after he reportedly made threats against a middle school on social media.

The 13-year-old reportedly threatened to shoot up Pines Middle School in a group chat on Instagram. One of those involved in the chat became concerned and call the police on Sunday.

Police alertes school officals about the threats and then sent officers to the teen’s home. During questioning, the teen reportedly admitted to making the threat but said it was a joke.

He was charged with making a false report concerning the use of a weapon, a second-degree felony.