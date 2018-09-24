Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAND O’ LAKES (CBSMiami) – A Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputy reportedly killed his wife before turning the gun on himself early Monday morning.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Kirk Keithley, 39, shot and killed his wife Samantha, 33, before turning the gun on himself. The couple’s four children were at home at the time of the shooting.

“A 14-year-old ran from the house. While he was running, he called 911 and said there was an argument and that he heard a shot fired from within the house,” said Sheriff Chris Nocco.

The sheriff’s office said the murder-suicide happened around midnight.

Nocco said it does not appear Keithley used his service weapon in the shootings.