MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The family of a 12-year-old killed in Miami Gardens is asking police for more information about her murder on what would have been her 18th birthday.

Tequila Forshee’s family gathered at Lester Brown Park, where they placed flowers and balloons on a memorial that was made in her honor.

Many of the family members shared what they remember about that emotional day.

“I was scared, so I hopped out of the shower and my grandma was right there. Me and my sister were just trying to get her up,” Tequila’s sister, Tal Forshee said.

“I remember everything about her. That never fades away. That never fades away,” Tequila’s dad, Glenn Forshee said.

A bullet struck Tequila while she was getting her hair braided at her grandmother’s house.

She died in the home.

Police looked for four people between 15 and 18 years old, but her killer was never found.