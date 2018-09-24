  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former Archbishop McCarthy High School student faces serious charges after police say he assaulted his former high school principal.

Jacob Springer, 18, faces charges of assault and battery on a public or private education employee.

Springer, who was expelled from the school last year, was arrested Saturday after a road-rage incident involving himself and the principal at the school, police said.

The former student spotted his former principal, Richard Jean while driving in Weston, then began driving erratically and tried to cut him off, according to the arrest report.

Eventually, both drivers pulled over into a parking lot and Springer began yelling insults at Jean, making references to his expulsion, according to police.

Jean attempted to disengage the altercation by walking away and verbally stated that he didn’t want to fight.

He placed his hand behind his back. Springer closed the distance and punched Jean in the face, according to the arrest report.

The report said Springer went back into his vehicle and grabbed a sharp object, which the principal believed to be a knife.

“I’m going to cut you,” Springer said, according to the report. Then the former student got into his car and fled, according to authorities.

Springer was later arrested at his Weston home.

