NEW SMYRNA BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) – It was no day at the beach for dozens of people up the coast as they had to be rescued from rough surf.

Volusia County Beach Safety Capt. Mike Berard said 72 people were rescued from the waters off Volusia County on Sunday. A high risk of rip currents is expected to continue this week.

Among the rescues was a 43-year-old Orlando man who became submerged in the water and lost consciousness while surfing off New Smyrna Beach. Berard says an off-duty lifeguard who also was surfing pulled the man to shore and attempted to resuscitate him.

Berard says the man was hospitalized in critical condition.

