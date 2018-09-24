PREMIERE WEEK ON CBS8PM: The Big Bang Theory, 830PM: Young Sheldon, 9PM: Magnum P.I., 10PM: Bull
  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, New Smyrna Beach, Volusia County

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW SMYRNA BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) – It was no day at the beach for dozens of people up the coast as they had to be rescued from rough surf.

Volusia County Beach Safety Capt. Mike Berard said 72 people were rescued from the waters off Volusia County on Sunday. A high risk of rip currents is expected to continue this week.

Among the rescues was a 43-year-old Orlando man who became submerged in the water and lost consciousness while surfing off New Smyrna Beach. Berard says an off-duty lifeguard who also was surfing pulled the man to shore and attempted to resuscitate him.

Berard says the man was hospitalized in critical condition.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s