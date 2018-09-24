PREMIERE WEEK ON CBS8PM: The Big Bang Theory, 830PM: Young Sheldon, 9PM: Magnum P.I., 10PM: Bull
  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Football, Local TV, Miami Dolphins

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (AP) — Miami Dolphins defensive end William Hayes will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, a costly loss even though the front four is the team’s deepest area.

gettyimages 1038453528 Dolphins DE Hayes To Miss Rest Of Season With Torn ACL

MIAMI, FL – SEPTEMBER 23: William Hayes #95 of the Miami Dolphins sacks Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Hayes was hurt when he sacked Oakland’s Derek Carr during Miami’s 28-20 victory Sunday.

Hayes leads the Dolphins with two sacks and is their best run defender.

Injuries to defensive end Andre Branch, tight end A.J. Derby and linebacker Chase Allen were still being evaluated Monday but did not appear to be season ending, head coach Adam Gase said.

PIX: Miami Dolphins Defeat Raiders 28-20

The loss of Hayes, Branch and defensive tackle Akeem Spence, who was ejected, left Miami with only six defensive linemen. Offensive tackle Jesse Davis filled in as an emergency defender during a goal-line situation.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s