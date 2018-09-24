Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SARASOTA (CBSMiami) – A Democratic candidate for Florida’s 17 District Congressional seat has died.

According to WINK News, her husband posted on his Facebook page that his wife, April Freeman, passed away Sunday night.

The Facebook post reads:

It’s with great sadness that I feel I must inform all of you that my beloved wife April passed away suddenly last night. To all of her family and friends here on Facebook, my heart aches with you.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo released the following statement:

“We are incredibly saddened by the sudden death of April Freeman. April put her heart and soul into her community – and was dedicated to making a better future for all Floridians.

“Just last night she was in the office, making calls and working to get out the vote. Her work ethic and passion was an inspiration to all of us. It is a tremendous loss to the Democratic Party and to all who knew her.

“Our hearts break for her family and loved ones, who are grieving her loss.”

Freeman would have faced state Sen. Steube in November in the race for the Congressional seat being vacated by Tom Rooney.