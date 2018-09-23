  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Beautiful flowers are coming to South Florida.

Orchids will soon be afoot again in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood.

On Monday, government officials, botanists from Fairchild Botanical Garden and volunteers will mount 250 rare and endangered orchid seedlings onto tree trunks in the central part of the neighborhood.

City Commissioner Ken Russell said in a news release that the “Million Orchid Project” is aimed at reintroducing rare and endangered orchid species that have become nearly extinct in South Florida.

Schoolyards, hospitals and roadways are among the sites for the reintroduction initiative, which aims to have the first generation of re-established orchids blooming throughout the area within five years.

Russell says the orchids’ return will reinforce the Grove’s reputation as a Garden District of the Miami area.

