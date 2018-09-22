“It’s disturbing to get up to this kind of thing in the morning,” said Sean Taylor. “Especially for hard-working folks.”

Taylor said his weekend was ruined after he walked out to his silver Chevy Tahoe. His windows were smashed, glove compartment damaged and his spirit crushed.

“For people to be terrorizing you like that, it’s just not right,” he said.

Another neighbor, Xiomara, said it’s her day off. It started with the same headache.

“They didn’t get anything but I have to fix the window that’s messed up,” she said. “People don’t have money for that.”

Their vehicles are just two of 15 that were burglarized early Saturday morning at 5000 Lighthouse Circle in Coconut Creek.

The strange part, Taylor said, is that the culprits left their belongings behind.

“They left a bag,” he said. “I saw a mask and the things they used to punch through the windows”

Three miles down the road, exactly six minutes away, there was a similar scene in Margate.

Police said 10 vehicles were broken into on the 1500 block of Rock Island Road.