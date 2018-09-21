  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A deadly crash on the Florida Turnpike Friday night closed all lanes in both directions of the highway in Kendall.

Six people had to be transported to Kendall Regional Hospital after a collision between a fuel tanker and other vehicles shortly before 9 p.m.

Two people transported to the hospital have died, according to authorities.

No word on the condition of the other four at this hour.

The crash created a hazardous materials situation (hazmat) after the tanker subsequently crashed against the center barrier.

No word on how many gallons of fuel were spilled as a result of the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the turnpike would be closed for hours.

At 11 p.m., all lanes remained closed.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

FHP is investigating the crash.

