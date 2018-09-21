Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A second arrest has been made in connection to a murder at a luxury Miami condo.

Jermaine King, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery in the July 20th killing of 34-year-old Marley Jackson.

Jackson was found shot to death inside his unit at the Blue at the Bay condo in the 600 block of NE 36th Street around 1:30 a.m.

Neighbors called the police after they said they heard a struggle and a loud bang, most likely a gunshot.

When police arrived, they found the apartment door was open and Marley in the living room bleeding from two gunshot wounds. Paramedics arrived but were unable to save him.

Police reviewed video from the condo buildings security system and found King and another man, identified as John Stanton, were denied entry by the front desk clerk around 11:45 p.m.

King and Stanton left the lobby and Stanton could be seen on his cell phone in the lobby area. The two men then go back into the lobby and are allowed to enter.

They then took the elevator up to the 30th floor where Marley had an apartment. A short time later, King is observed getting on the elevator to go down.

King’s arrest report said he appeared to be breathing heavily and disoriented, “consistent with involvement with a physical altercation. The report said he was also carrying a black Louis Vuitton messenger bag, valued at $1,300.

Stanton was arrested July 25th and charged in Marley’s murder