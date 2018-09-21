Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man armed with an assault rifle was killed in a shootout with police and FBI agents not far from Miami International Airport.

On dramatic cell phone video of the shootout, dozens of shots can be heard. The exchange of gunfire lasted for nearly a minute.

An initial report said the FBI was searching for a suspect in a hate crime and requested assistance from Miami-Dade police.

The man was located and took off. The chase ended in the area of Northwest 7th Street and Northwest 72nd Avenue. The man reportedly opened fire on police and agents with an AK-47.

Police officers and FBI agents returned fire. The man was killed.

One witness said there must have been 180 shots fired.

“It sounded like a machine gun,” said one man.

“It sounded loud man, it sounded like somebody was gonna die. A gunshot could have hit me, could have hit anybody in the area, he could have hit a cop, he could have hurt somebody really bad,” said another man.

None of the officers or agents involved in the shooting was injured. Police have not released the name of the man who was killed.