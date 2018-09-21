Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Gardens, Miami Gardens Police, Peeping Tom, South Florida, Voyeur

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police investigators are asking the public’s help with any information that will lead to the arrest of a peeping Tom.

Police say the suspect was caught on camera peering into windows of homes in the area.

The man was seen peeping through the bedroom and bathroom windows of a home in the 1300 block of Northwest 198th Street, police said.

At the time, the rooms were occupied by young children, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s