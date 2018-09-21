Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police investigators are asking the public’s help with any information that will lead to the arrest of a peeping Tom.

Police say the suspect was caught on camera peering into windows of homes in the area.

The man was seen peeping through the bedroom and bathroom windows of a home in the 1300 block of Northwest 198th Street, police said.

At the time, the rooms were occupied by young children, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.