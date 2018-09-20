  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:AK-47, Assault Rifle, Carlos Gimenez, Miami-Dade County, Police Involved Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A shooter armed with an assault rifle has been killed after exchanging gunfire with police.

That was the message from Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

The mayor interrupted a County Commission meeting to advice those attending of the shooting.

The suspect in the shooting is deceased, according to the Gimenez, who said he was armed with an AK-47.

According to police, the incident stemmed from the location of a wanted suspect who began firing shots at police while attempting to flee.

The shooting took place in the area of Northwest 7th Street and Northwest 72nd Avenue.

The mayor said that no officers were injured during the incident.

An initial report, according to a source familiar with the incident, is that the FBI was looking for an individual and asked Miami-Dade Police for assistance.

The man was found, confronted, and he reportedly opened fire on police and agents with an AK-47.

A chase ensued and the suspect is now dead.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s