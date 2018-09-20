Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A shooter armed with an assault rifle has been killed after exchanging gunfire with police.

That was the message from Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

The mayor interrupted a County Commission meeting to advice those attending of the shooting.

The suspect in the shooting is deceased, according to the Gimenez, who said he was armed with an AK-47.

According to police, the incident stemmed from the location of a wanted suspect who began firing shots at police while attempting to flee.

The shooting took place in the area of Northwest 7th Street and Northwest 72nd Avenue.

The mayor said that no officers were injured during the incident.

An initial report, according to a source familiar with the incident, is that the FBI was looking for an individual and asked Miami-Dade Police for assistance.

The man was found, confronted, and he reportedly opened fire on police and agents with an AK-47.

A chase ensued and the suspect is now dead.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.