FT MYERS (CBSMiami/AP) – A 39-year-old man was charged with arson in the first degree and arson causing great bodily harm after he reportedly set a woman on fire.

The woman’s daughter told Ft Myers police that Terry Palmer and her mother had argued. Palmer left and returned with flammable liquid so he could set the woman’s house on fire. The two fought and he managed to set himself and the woman on fire.

Palmer fled but was arrested a short time later. He was treated for burns at a local hospital and then taken to jail, with bail set at $400,000.

The woman was taken to a Tampa burn unit in critical condition.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)