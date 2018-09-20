Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Republican Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis and his running mate Jeanette Nuñez visited Florida International Univesity on Thursday amid the latest controversy surrounding his campaign.

Politico.com says an activist who donated more than $20,000 to DeSantis’ campaign called President Obama a “F—- MUSLIM N—-” on Twitter.

Steven M. Alembik told the publication he wrote the tweet in anger and that he’s “absolutely not” a racist.

Just hours after Andrew Gillum made history by being the first African-American gubernatorial nominee in Florida to win a major party’s nomination allegations of racism were leveled at his opponent.

Ron DeSantis, who is backed by President Donald Trump, made the comment while appearing on Fox and Friends.

“The last thing we need to do is to ‘monkey this up’ by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state,” he said.

DeSantis made the comment while saying the state should build on the success of Governor Rick Scott.

Fox News addressed the remark a few hours later.

“We do not condone this language and wanted to make our viewers aware that he has since clarified his statement.”

DeSantis said calls that he is racist are absurd.

“It has zero to do with race,” he said. “It has to do with whether we want Florida…left wing policies that will devastate our state.”

CBS4 News spoke with Andrew Gillum about the comment.

“I think they’ve thrown away dog whistling and fully leaned into the bull horn,” Gillum said.

He added that he knows exactly what DeSantis meant.

“I understand the signal he wanted to send but the truth is I think there are more of us out there who are common and decent who frankly want to be over the politics of division,” he said.

He wasn’t the only person echoing that sentiment.

“You can window dress it a hundred ways to Sunday as to what, trying to find a way to justify it for, but Floridians know what he’s talking about,” said former Florida Democratic Party Chair Allison Tant.

DeSantis and Nuñez were visiting FIU to speak to the University’s Republicans on campus.