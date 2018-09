Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBS Local)– Mickey Mouse made his first appearance on screen 90 years ago and Oreo wants to celebrate this momentous occasion.

Disney and Oreo worked together to create limited-edition birthday cake flavored Oreos.

According to reports, the new cookies will be available nationwide starting on September 24. There will be three different designs on top of the Oreos: a party horn, a big 90 and Mickey himself.