FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – One person was killed in an early morning crash near Ft. Lauderdale.

Ft. Lauderdale Fire Rescue said a driver lost control and slammed into a pole at State Road 7 and Davie Boulevard around 1 a.m.

The driver, who was ejected on impact, died. A second person was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. No word on their condition.