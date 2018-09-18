Filed Under:Marco Rubio, Politics, Local TV

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Senator Marco Rubio has added his voice to those who are outraged after a celebrity chef prepared an expensive meal for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, also know as Salt Bae, posted videos to Twitter and Instagram showing him preparing a meal for Maduro at his Istanbul restaurant.

Rubio took to Twitter to blast the videos, calling them tone deaf as Venezuelans struggle to get enough to eat.

He also posted that Gökçe has a restaurant right here in Miami.

The videos have since been deleted from Gökçe’s social media accounts.

