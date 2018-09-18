Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Senator Marco Rubio has added his voice to those who are outraged after a celebrity chef prepared an expensive meal for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, also know as Salt Bae, posted videos to Twitter and Instagram showing him preparing a meal for Maduro at his Istanbul restaurant.

Rubio took to Twitter to blast the videos, calling them tone deaf as Venezuelans struggle to get enough to eat.

I don’t know who this weirdo #Saltbae is, but the guy he is so proud to host is not the President of #Venezuela. He is actually the overweight dictator of a nation where 30% of the people eat only once a day & infants are suffering from malnutrition. https://t.co/sSNPK9cAAx — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 18, 2018

He also posted that Gökçe has a restaurant right here in Miami.

This guy @nusr_ett who admires dictator @NicolasMaduro so much actually owns a steakhouse in, of all places, #Miami. It’s called NUSR-ET STEAKHOUSE MIAMI located at 999 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131

The phone number is 1 305 415 9990 in case anyone wanted to call. https://t.co/7CDkgHVZWh — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 18, 2018

The videos have since been deleted from Gökçe’s social media accounts.