MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office robbery detectives are looking for a man they say stole a package from the front porch of a Deerfield Beach home containing parts for an AK-47 rifle.

BSO is actively searching for the bare-chested man caught on surveillance video.

Police say it happened at around 2:40 p.m. on Sept. 11 in the 1100 block of South Deerfield Avenue.

The video shows the man walking to the front door and returns to the getaway car with the package, worth about $500, according to authorities.

BSO describes the getaway vehicle as a four-door black car, possibly a Honda.

An AK-47 is also called a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

Anyone with information is urged to call BSO at 954-480-4316 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).