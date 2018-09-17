Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three days after Hurricane Florence made landfall in the Carolinas, crews from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Florida Task Force One are not slowing down.

They continue to assist local emergency personnel rescue stranded residents in South Carolina.

“Currently we’re moving personnel forward to assist local resources with evacuations. We’re going to be staffing army high water vehicles to assist with rapid movement of personnel,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Brandon Webb.

The special task force, made up of 80 members, deployed Wednesday of last week. The rescue teams deployed boats to areas heavily affected by flash floods due to rising water levels because of Hurricane Florence, now a tropical depression continuing to dump rain in the area.

“As the water rises, the roads become impassable and as the roads become impassable, you run out of options and I would say that’s why people end up needing assistance, that they wait too long and then they can’t get out of where they live,” said Webb.

Monday, a woman who was stranded at home was rescued along with her three dogs and brought to safety to reunited with her family.

The special team is working 12-hour shifts as they get ready for another round of flooding.

“I think the threat is real. The flooding is coming I think there will be some problems with people who need help,” said Webb.