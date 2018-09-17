Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami building officials are worried about a possible partial collapse when a bus is removed from the front of a building in Little Haiti.

The bus slammed into the front of the building at NW 2nd Avenue and 54th Street Sunday after it was involved in a collision with a pickup truck.

Witnesses said the pickup truck ran a red light, crashing into the bus and causing it to slam into the Omega Fashion store. The impact took out one column and severely damaged another. At the scene, special crews built a support column to secure the building until experts could asses the removal process.

Miami Fire Rescue units took eight people from the bus, including the bus driver, to the hospital. The two people inside the pickup truck were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center.

“Inside the pickup truck they had a male and female possibly in their mid-60s that sustained some pretty serious injuries, one possibly ejected from the truck,” said Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll.

People in the area noted how much worse things could have been had the business been open or if people would have been in the path of the crash.

“Normally people use that for shade. They wait there for the bus. They don’t stand at the bus stop. There could have been kids there. People could have gotten injured. Death could have happened. Thank God nothing worse happened,” said Stenney Joseph who works nearby.