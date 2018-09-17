Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – Investigators in Palm Beach County may be one step closer to solving who killed an elderly widow found murdered in her apartment.

Last Thursday they arrested a man who claimed to be 85-year-old Elizabeth Cabral’s financial advisor.

David Del Rio, 35, appeared in Palm Beach County court Monday, charged with grand theft, money laundering, and exploitation of an elderly person.

According to his arrest report, Cabral stole $893,673 from bank accounts belonging to William and Elizabeth Cabral between Sept. 2016 and March 2018. Detectives say he worked at a bank where the couple deposited their money, gained their trust, and started acting as their financial adviser.

Elizabeth Cabral, known as Betty to her neighbors, was found dead in her Highland Beach highrise apartment in April. Her neighbors said they were shocked when they found out her death had been ruled a homicide.

“She was a very nice lady. Sweet, sweet, sweet. She lived here. She had a lot of people taking care of her. People coming in and out taking care of her,” said neighbor Renee Reamer.

A first, police deemed her death suspicious. They then determined she had been murdered. They said Cabral, who was killed with a knife, most likely knew her attacker since there were no signs of forced entry.