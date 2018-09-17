Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You’re hired!

That’s what representatives from dozens of companies will be looking to tell prospective employees at a mega-job fair on Wednesday, September 19th.

More than 3,000 positions will be available from 60 plus companies. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Companies looking to hire include Colonial Health, US Health Advisors, Riverside Hotel, Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino, El Dorado Furniture, Norwegian Cruise Lines, the Florida Panthers, the Miami Dolphins, Sawgrass Mills Mall, USA Parking Systems, Ehrlich Pest Control, the City of Sunrise, T-ROC/T-Mobile, Cintas, Verizon, Jiffy Lube, City Furniture, and the Miami Herald.

Positions they are looking to fill include drivers, cooks, servers, sales representatives, maintenance personnel, manufacturing engineers, security officers, guest services representatives, event staff, and warehouse workers.

So how do you get hired?

First, visit jobnewsusa.com/southflorida before the event and pre-register. On the site, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with. Also, bring plenty of them with you because you won’t be able to print or make copies at the event.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”. Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression.

Make sure you arrange for childcare the day of the event.

The BB&T Center conducts a security check at the door so ladies please leave the big purses at home, The less stuff that they have to check at the door, the quicker the lines will move and everyone can be inside in the air conditioning.