MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Multiple patients have been sent to the hospital following a crash between an SUV and a bus.

Rescue workers were on scene at Northwest 54th Street and 2nd Avenue on Sunday morning after the bus collided with a building.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, nine people were transported to the hospital following the crash.

Two of those people were taken to Ryder Trauma Center.

Authorities say a white pickup truck ran a red light and collided with the bus, which had a green light.

They say the building is compromised and Miami Fire will have to remove the bus.

The hope is that the building will remain standing after the bus is taken out.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

