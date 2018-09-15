Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) — Explore the tastes and aromas of India at Royal India off Griffin Road in Dania Beach, a favorite of loyal customers for 27 years.

Owner Robert Solomon wants his customers to feel as though they’ve entered a traditional Indian home, complete with royalty on the walls. Back in the kitchen, these Indian born chefs have been there almost from the beginning.

Unlike some of the trendier Indian restaurants in town, Royal India is old school, serving up classic dishes from mostly the Bombay region.

“What would you say is key thing that’s unique thing about Indian food?” asked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“Indian food is good for you. We have a lot of ingredients like turmeric and coriander powder that are all healthy,” Solomon explained.

Solomon and one his star chefs shared one of their quick and easy recipes with Lisa for today’s Digital Bite.

It’s called Sag Paneer and it is a traditional Indian dish made with fresh homemade cheese cubes cooked in a spicy spinach puree.

Here’s the recipe for Sag Paneer: