Weather AlertTracking Florence
  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSunday's Best: Celebrating 40 Years of CBS Sunday Morning
    9:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Contract Work, Fraud, Local TV, National Security Agency, NSA

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (AP) -— A Florida man who worked for a National Security Agency contractor in Maryland has been charged with submitting fraudulent timesheets that billed the federal government at least $250,000 for work he didn’t perform.

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur’s office on Thursday charged Todd Andrew Leasure with making false statements.

A court filing says Leasure submitted false timesheets in which he claimed to have worked on a services contract more than 1,500 hours more than he actually did between 2014 and 2017.

The filing says Leasure lived in Orlando, Florida, and frequently traveled to Maryland to work as a database administrator for a company contracted by the NSA to provide information technology services.

Court records don’t indicate whether Leasure is represented by an attorney.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s