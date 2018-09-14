Weather AlertTracking Florence
WEST PALM BEACH (AP) — The mayor of Palm Beach County is asking the county’s school district to discipline an administrator who removed her daughter from classes for wearing ripped jeans and lectured her to consider male classmates’ hormones when choosing her wardrobe.

In a Facebook posting on Thursday, Palm Beach County Mayor Melissa McKinlay said her daughter was sent to in-school suspension at Forest Hill High School, missing a day of core classes. She posted a picture of her daughter’s jeans, ripped at the knee.

McKinley says while the jeans may have “slightly” violated the dress code, she called the male administrator’s comments “girl shaming” and sexist.

Principal Mary Stratos told the Palm Beach Post she’ll investigate the administrator’s alleged comments. She defended the school’s dress code as gender-neutral.

