Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Florence is skirting the coast of North Carolina and is about to make landfall.

At 5 a.m., the center of the Category 1 hurricane was about 25 miles east of Wilmington, North Carolina. The storm was moving to the west-northwest at 6 mph with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles. A NOAA observing site at Cape Lookout, North Carolina, recently reported a sustained wind of 72 mph and a gust of 90 mph.

A turn toward the west at a slow forward speed is expected today, followed by a slow west-southwestward motion tonight and Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Florence is expected to move inland across extreme southeastern North Carolina and extreme eastern South Carolina today and Saturday. Florence will then move generally northward across the western Carolinas and the central Appalachian Mountains early next week.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence From Space

Gradual weakening is forecast later today and tonight. Significant weakening is expected over the weekend and into early next week while Florence moves farther inland.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* North of Duck North Carolina to Cape Charles Light Virginia

* Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort

* Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

STORM SURGE

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water has the potential to reach the following heights above ground…

Cape Fear NC to Cape Lookout NC…7-11 ft, with locally higher amounts in the Neuse, Pamlico, Pungo, and Bay Rivers

Cape Lookout NC to Ocracoke Inlet NC…6-9 ft

South Santee River SC to Cape Fear NC…4-6 ft

Ocracoke Inlet NC to Salvo NC…4-6 ft

Salvo NC to Duck NC…2-4 ft

Edisto Beach SC to South Santee River SC…2-4 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related flooding can vary greatly over short distances.

RAINFALL

Florence is expected to produce heavy and excessive rainfall in the following areas…

Southeastern coastal North Carolina into far northeastern South Carolina…an additional 20 to 25 inches, with isolated storm totals of 30 to 40 inches. This rainfall will produce catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding.

Remainder of South Carolina and North Carolina into southwest Virginia…5 to 10 inches, isolated 15 inches. This rainfall will produce life-threatening flash flooding.

TORNADOES

A few tornadoes are possible in eastern North Carolina today.

SURF

Swells generated by Florence are affecting Bermuda, portions of the U.S. East Coast, and the northwestern and central Bahamas. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.