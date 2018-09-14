Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – More than a half dozen children were hospitalized Friday morning after eating nicotine mints, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

The department tweeted out a picture of Nicorette Mints and stated, “FLFR responded to a day care where 7 children accidentally ingested Nicorette mints. All children transported to Broward health in stable condition.”

It happened at the Jacklyn Academy Private School on 325 SW 27th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

Nicotine mints look very similar to candy or breath mints but overdoses of these types of products can cause an irregular heart rate, breathing difficulties and in some cases, death, according to the Pharmacy Times.