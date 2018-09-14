Weather AlertTracking Florence
Filed Under:Fort Lauderdale, Joan Murray, Local TV, Nicorette

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – More than a half dozen children were hospitalized Friday morning after eating nicotine mints, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

The department tweeted out a picture of Nicorette Mints and stated, “FLFR responded to a day care where 7 children accidentally ingested Nicorette mints. All children transported to Broward health in stable condition.”

It happened at the Jacklyn Academy Private School on 325 SW 27th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

Nicotine mints look very similar to candy or breath mints but overdoses of these types of products can cause an irregular heart rate, breathing difficulties and in some cases, death, according to the Pharmacy Times.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s